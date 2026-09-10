Lavezzi, the illness and the emotion: "I couldn't ruin my son's life"

Ezequiel Lavezzi has spoken again about one of the most delicate periods of his life. The former Napoli striker, 41, explains in an interview given in Argentina why he was hospitalised for mental health problems. That journey is not over yet, and the former footballer is still receiving treatment for episodes of hypomania.





More than anything, the desire to protect his son drove him to seek help and bring a personal phase that had become difficult to manage to an end. "I told myself that I could not ruin my son's life. I have had to go through many difficult moments and even today I am still undergoing treatment, but I have lived through really complex periods," Lavezzi explained.