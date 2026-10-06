In a period of pain and difficulty, at a delicate stage of his life, Ezequiel Lavezzi's first thought, the former Napoli and Argentina striker, was for his son: "I told myself that I could not ruin my son's life". In his recent interview, in which he also spoke about his illness (READ HERE), Pocho spoke about his son Tomas, born in 2005 and on the books at Barracas Central, in those terms.





During matchday 11 of the Clausura championship, 21-year-old Tomas Lavezzi played a leading role in Barracas' 3-2 win away to Atletico Tucuman. Taborda and Orsini scored the visitors' goals, with Orsini grabbing a brace and the winner arriving in the 93rd minute. After coming off the bench in the 46th minute, Lavezzi Junior set up both of Guapo striker Nicolas Orsini's goals.