"The goal against England? I've watched it back so many times. Even now, I keep coming across it. I have the videos saved on my phone.

It's a goal that will stay in my memory for the rest of my life. Because it was a World Cup semi-final, amid everything we were experiencing, and it meant we could play in another final.









Perhaps at the time I wasn't truly aware of the goal I'd scored, given everything that match meant and what the fans and my family were experiencing in the stands.

Then we experienced everything so intensely that, three or four days later, we already had another final to play. It was almost as if I'd forgotten about that goal."





"When you arrive in Argentina, you begin to understand. Before coming back here, I happened to pass through Rome, spend a night there and have lunch with my family before heading to the airport.

I met some Argentinians. An elderly woman told me she had celebrated a goal by the Argentina national team for the first time in a very long time.





Things like that stir incredible emotions in you.





Then you arrive here, set foot in your country and people thank you. Not just for what we do with the national team, but personally too, for what that goal meant.









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That's when I truly realise the significance of that goal in the history of the Argentina national team."





The semi-final shirt: "I'll give it to my parents"

"This will go down in history. The date, the stadium, the colour of the shirt, the number and the moment will all be remembered.

This shirt in particular is destined for my family, for my father's house. For everything they did for me when my dream was to become a professional footballer.





I never imagined I would get this far, that I would experience a moment like this.





As I said in the interview after the match, I'd dreamed of scoring a goal like that since I was a child.





Because that's the reality: when you choose this career, you live for moments like these. And I happened to score one of the most important goals in the history of the Argentina national team.





There could be no better destination for this shirt than to give it to my mother.





Because she still keeps my bed untouched, my room just as it was, so that when I want to go home I can still sleep there.





It's a very small room, but I go back there with my wife and children.





And I also want to dedicate it to my father, who taught me to compete, to be responsible and to love this sport."