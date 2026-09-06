'He never wants to do it!' – Lautaro Martinez reveals celebration secret after dramatic 3-2 win

Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez produced an MVP performance to lead his side to a dramatic 3-2 victory over Napoli at San Siro. After a goalless first half, Napoli raced into a 2-0 lead with quickfire goals from Matteo Politano and Rasmus Hojlund.

Inter responded with relentless pressure, registering 29 total shots across the match.

Lautaro started the comeback in the 56th minute before Marcus Thuram headed home an equalizer, setting up Lautaro to score a 91st-minute winner.