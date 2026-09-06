AFP
'He never wants to do it!' – Lautaro Martinez reveals celebration secret after dramatic 3-2 win
Lautaro inspires thrilling Inter comeback
Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez produced an MVP performance to lead his side to a dramatic 3-2 victory over Napoli at San Siro. After a goalless first half, Napoli raced into a 2-0 lead with quickfire goals from Matteo Politano and Rasmus Hojlund.
Inter responded with relentless pressure, registering 29 total shots across the match.
Lautaro started the comeback in the 56th minute before Marcus Thuram headed home an equalizer, setting up Lautaro to score a 91st-minute winner.
- AFP
Thuram joins iconic barrier celebration
Following his late winner, Lautaro climbed the San Siro advertising barrier to celebrate with the home supporters, where strike partner Thuram joined him on the ledge. Lautaro joked post-match about convincing the French forward to overcome his reluctance.
"Marcus joined me today," Lautaro revealed after the match. "He always tells me I’m crazy for going up there because he never wants to do it, but this time he came with me."
"We’re gradually getting back to full fitness by playing more minutes," Lautaro added. "We were behind and managed to turn the game around, and perhaps that’s something we were missing last season."
Historic milestone and Messi tribute
Lautaro's double took his Serie A tally for Inter to 134 goals, making him the third-highest goalscorer in the club's league history behind Benito Lorenzi (138) and Giuseppe Meazza (197).
The striker also addressed Lionel Messi's retirement from international football, sharing that he reached out personally to his Argentina team-mate.
"I sent him a message," Lautaro stated. "Everything I’ve experienced alongside him will stay with me for the rest of my life. He has meant so much to me."
- AFP
Perfect start intact for Nerazzurri
The victory keeps Cristian Chivu's side top of the Serie A standings with a perfect record after three matches.
The team showed significant character to recover from a two-goal deficit against a direct title competitor.
Inter will now build on their winning momentum as domestic and European fixtures continue to unfold.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting