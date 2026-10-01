Getty Images Sport
'The energy is still the same!' – Lautaro Martinez speaks out after firing Argentina to 4-0 win
Martinez breaks deadlock as Argentina dominate Bolivia
Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez set the tone for a commanding 4-0 international friendly win against Bolivia at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in Cordoba. Receiving a precise pass from Alexis Mac Allister in the 15th minute, the 29-year-old striker placed his shot into the far corner to open the scoring.
Further strikes from Nico Paz, Cristian Romero, and Jose Lopez wrapped up a comfortable victory for Lionel Scaloni's side.
The match represented the first of three friendlies scheduled for Argentina during their home international series.
- Getty Images Sport
Striker hails unchanged hunger and squad energy
Speaking to media following the final whistle, Martinez expressed immense pride at wearing the national team jersey once again. The Inter Milan attacker emphasized that despite achieving past international success, the group's collective intensity and hunger remain completely intact.
Martinez highlighted that maintaining high standards helps new squad members adapt smoothly.
"It's always a great feeling to put on this jersey," Martinez stated. "It's a new process, it's time again today, and the experience of those of us who have already played in World Cups will help. We met up again and the energy is still the same."
Senior forward points to emotional upcoming fixtures
Reflecting on the integration of emerging young talents like Nico Paz and Leonel Flores, Martinez noted that established leaders hold a duty to guide the next generation. He acknowledged that upcoming matches in the home window will carry emotional significance for the squad and supporters alike.
Martinez commended head coach Lionel Scaloni for maintaining competitive standards across the roster.
The forward looks forward to maintaining his goalscoring form.
- Getty Images Sport
Argentina turn attention to Burkina Faso test
Martinez and his team-mates complete their post-match recovery in Cordoba before preparing for Thursday's friendly against Burkina Faso. Scaloni's side seek to secure another positive result before concluding their series against Benin.
Bolivia regroup to prepare for their next international matches.
Martinez aims to retain his starting place in attack.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting