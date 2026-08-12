Inter fans are trembling. In the last few hours, reports from Spain have pointed to a possible move by Barcelona for Lautaro Martinez, especially if their pursuit of Julian Alvarez falls through. Barcelona have been chasing him for several weeks, but Atletico Madrid have always rejected their approach and insist on payment of the release clause.
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Lautaro-Barcelona, meeting between Deco and the agent: Inter’s position
The meeting between Deco and Camano, Inter's position
As reported by Fabrizio Romano on YouTube, however, Inter and those close to the player remain very calm.Deco has nevertheless held a meeting with Lautaro's agent, not least because Camano manages and acts as an intermediary for other players.
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