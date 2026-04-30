Unlike in the Premier League, the top scorer here plies his trade for the team in sixteenth place. He has netted 17 goals in 18 matches, finding the net every 93 minutes—a mark bettered across Germany's three professional divisions only by the aforementioned Kane (every 65 minutes). Even Kane's closest rival, Deniz Undav of VfB Stuttgart, cannot match that (every 106 minutes).

The man in question is Mateusz Zukowski, a 24-year-old Pole plying his trade for 1. FC Magdeburg. He has netted just over 35 per cent of the club's goals and chipped in with three assists, keeping the relegation-threatened side afloat.

Anyone who assumes Zukowski is merely enjoying a hot streak, as many strikers occasionally do, should note that Magdeburg signed him last summer as a right-back—and he arrived with a metatarsal fracture.