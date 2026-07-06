AFP
Last dance? Cristiano Ronaldo snaps back at retirement questions but 41-year-old Portuguese GOAT does make World Cup admission
The future in the captain's hands
Ronaldo did not shy away from questions about the end of his international career. In a press conference marked by his frankness, the Portugal captain made it clear that the decision to hang up his boots belongs only to him, ignoring the external noise that calls for his removal from the starting lineup under Roberto Martínez.
Asked about how he deals with the possibility of being substituted or losing his place, Ronaldo was emphatic: "It's been like this since I joined the national team at 18. It's always been like this, it won't change. I'm always giving my all to help the national team achieve its goals. Whether I'm playing or not, I'll always have an important role in this national team. I'll finish when I want to, not when you want me to. It's a waste of time for you to always ask the same question. I don't want to draw attention to that because it's the least important thing. The most important thing is that we play well and have faith that we will advance."
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The final farewell to the World Cups
Despite his reluctance to talk about total retirement, the Al-Nassr striker confirmed that the current tournament represents his definitive farewell to FIFA's main competition. The veteran, who has been enjoying the experience in North America, admitted that the emotional side of this edition has been incomparable.
"It will be my last World Cup, yes. I'm going to enjoy it. I hope tomorrow isn't my last World Cup match," confessed the star. Reflecting on the tournament's impact, Ronaldo added: "Honestly, of all the World Cups I've played in, this will be the one I'll remember most for the passion of the people. In that emotional aspect, for me, it has been the best. I've really enjoyed that aspect."
The hunt for the World Cup trophy
Ronaldo came to North America with the goal of achieving his ambition of lifting the World Cup trophy for the first time. Regardless of the tournament’s outcome, the veteran stiker emphasized that his continued presence on the pitch is driven strictly by the pleasure of competing and representing his country.
"I lack nothing in life. God has been very generous to me and has given me everything I never expected to win, both in the national team and on a personal level. Therefore, it's about enjoying every moment. I won't be more Cristiano for winning the World Cup , and I won't be less Cristiano if I don't win it . Obviously, we're all here with hope. But we know that only one will win; there can't be two or three. So it's about enjoying life and not thinking about tomorrow, enjoying each day. That's what I've learned," explained the forward.
"One of the things age gives you is maturity and experience, putting things into perspective and softening many things. Because, obviously, I'm not blind; I've seen the constant attacks against me. But it's nothing new. So I'm even grateful because it's living a different chapter in my life."
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Ronaldo reflects on legacy and passion
For nearly two decades, Ronaldo has been a fixture of the global stage, but in the knockout rounds, the reality of a "final" World Cup appearance has become a recurring theme in press galleries. When asked if he approached the next match against Spain with apprehension, Ronaldo dismissed the notion of fear, instead focusing on the fulfillment he has derived from his career.
"I'll be honest, regardless of what happens tomorrow, Cristiano will leave with a clear conscience. I gave 100% of myself. In life and in football, I gave everything I had. The passion, the desire to play for so many years wasn't out of necessity, I'm very happy in life, it was out of passion. Because I love playing football," Ronaldo concluded.
"Whatever happens, I'll be happy. I can't put pressure on myself, that I have to win. It will be what it will be. I'm going to enjoy every day, every game. And I think, contrary to many of your opinions, that I'm not doing so badly. I scored three goals, others scored more because they're doing very well, but I'm not doing so badly. I'll move on and see if I score a goal."
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