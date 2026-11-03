Al Sadd's Brazilian star Claudinho has written his name into Qatari football history for all the wrong reasons. The player has been hit with the largest financial fine ever imposed in the country's game, worth one million Qatari riyals (around 275,000 dollars).

A six-match ban came alongside it, punishment for his unsporting behaviour following the clash with Al Shamal in the eighth round of the league.

The fallout didn't end there. The disciplinary committee of the Qatar Football Association also ordered Claudinho to cover the financial damages caused when he threw the man of the match award during the match on 30 October.

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Other Al Sadd players felt the committee's reach too. Mohammed Kamara and Saad Abdullah Al Sheeb each received a warning and a fine of 10,000 riyals (around 2,750 dollars) over their conduct after the match.

Al Shamal did not escape either. Tunisia's Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane picked up a three-match suspension plus a fine of 15,000 riyals (around 4,120 dollars) after physically assaulting an opponent during the match.

Khaled Ahmed Al Ansari, Al Shamal's assistant coach, also copped a five-match ban and a fine of 50,000 riyals (around 13,700 dollars) for his unsporting behaviour after the final whistle.