‘Few play like me!’ – Lamine Yamal makes bold Ballon d’Or claim as Barcelona star targets top award in London

As the international break takes center stage, the conversation surrounding the next Ballon d'Or winner has reached a fever pitch. Yamal has emerged as one of the standout favorites for the award following an extraordinary season, during which he claimed both La Liga and the Spanish Supercup with his club before lifting the World Cup with Spain.

The young attacker is convinced that his specific profile is a rarity in the modern game. Reflecting on his identity as a footballer during an interview with TVE, Yamal said: ‘Both because of how I play and who I am. Right now, in European football - because Messi will always be there and people will enjoy him - there are few players who play the way I play, who bring that kind of enjoyment, and I feel that. That is my objective. Neymar was my role model for that reason. The Ballon d’Or is about that: being the best player, the one you enjoy watching the most, and being a step above the rest. That is what sets me apart.’