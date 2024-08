This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports LAFC, Sporting KC to meet in U.S. Open Cup championship after semifinal wins Sporting Kansas City Los Angeles FC US Open Cup Major League Soccer USL Championship The two MLS clubs will face off in Los Angeles in late September with an eye on lifting the U.S.'s oldest soccer trophy Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below LAFC beat Seattle, 1-0 in semifinal

Sporting KC bounced USL side Indy Eleven at home

Los Angeles franchise have never won the U.S. Open Cup Article continues below