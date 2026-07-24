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Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Lack of respect brings Barcelona star closer to leaving

Transfers
LaLiga
Barcelona
F. Torres
Paris Saint-Germain
Spain

Barcelona still can't settle on their final stance over Ferran Torres. The Catalan club have no clear picture of the player's future, beyond some contact with those in his circle. 

According to "Sport", Barcelona know full well that Torres may already have offers on the table, and they are waiting on a decisive meeting to resolve matters. His contract expires in the summer of 2027.

The reports claim Ferran is holding at least two major offers. He also feels a sense of discontent towards Barcelona over how he believes they have valued him in recent months. 

His numbers marked him out as a key player, yet the Catalan club kept questioning his future. That doubt froze the negotiations over his contract renewal.

Keeping the player is what Barcelona want, but they will have to pull out all the stops to convince him, especially with the relationship between the two parties having cooled. 

Ferran gave everything to wear the Barcelona shirt. Now he feels he is held in greater esteem outside the club than he ever finds within it.

  • Ferran TorresGetty

    Torres was psychologically affected by the postponement of the renewal issue

    Ferran Torres stole the spotlight during the World Cup after scoring the decisive goal in the final. It did not stop there. Luis de la Fuente relied on him as a trump card, and he became one of the most influential players in the attacking third for the Spanish national team.

    His intelligent movement, decisive passes and goals proved the Spain manager right, especially as he racked up good numbers with Barcelona despite often having to start from the bench.

    Difficult periods marked Ferran Torres's last season, particularly his ongoing battle for the same position with Robert Lewandowski, even at times when the Polish striker was below his usual level.

    Hansi Flick also preferred Dani Olmo as a false nine in one of the crucial matches against Atletico Madrid, which kept Ferran on the bench.

    The delay over his contract renewal left a clear mark on the player too, especially as nobody addressed the issue seriously until rumours emerged about a possible departure.

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  • FERRAN TORRES BARCELONA Getty Images

    Ferran Torres seeks clarity

    The situation still looks far from impossible, though. Ferran Torres has always wanted to play for Barcelona, he's well liked in the dressing room, and he enjoys strong relationships with several of the key figures behind the club's project.

    What the player wants now is clarity. Over the past few months, Barcelona have been linked more heavily with a move for Julian Alvarez, while Ferran hasn't been seen as the main alternative or one of the cornerstones of the project. 

    The new arrivals out wide could make his chances of playing next season even trickier.

    Enter Paris Saint-Germain and one of the Premier League clubs, both weighing up a move. Neither will make an official approach before securing the player's agreement, and that's what they're working on now.

  • Ferran Torres of FC Barcelona celebrates scoringGetty Images

    Torres unhappy with what he experienced at Barcelona

    Reports over the past few hours have linked Atletico Madrid with a move for Ferran Torres, not least because he is spending his summer holiday in Ibiza alongside several of the club's players. Pulling off the deal looks complicated, though. There is no Alvarez transfer in the works, and Atletico have no desire to hand their rivals Barcelona a star.

    Paris Saint-Germain hold the most tempting offer on the table, both on the pitch and in the wallet. Then there is Luis Enrique, the coach who shaped Torres' career and handed him a chance in the Spanish national team from his earliest years.

    From next week, Barcelona are expected to step up their efforts, pressing the player to renew his contract in September. Their management know they must tread carefully.

    Nobody inside the club can promise Ferran a starting spot, yet the forward feels he deserved more respect on both the sporting and financial fronts. Barcelona, for their part, will not get drawn into a bidding war to keep him.

    It all comes down to Ferran Torres. For now, the striker remains far from happy with his recent months inside the walls of the Catalan club.

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