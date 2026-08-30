Barcelona are on course to close their summer transfer window with a remarkable set of financial figures. The club haven't wrapped up all their business yet, but they are now closing in on revenues touching 120 million euros.

According to Sport newspaper, that potential figure has nothing to do with the balance between money spent and money recouped. It reflects only what Barcelona have raised from player departures, whether through direct sales, sell-on clauses the club retained in previous transfers, or solidarity payments (training and development rights) for players who came through the "La Masia" academy.





Ferran Torres leads the way. His move to Paris Saint-Germain for roughly 48.5 million euros accounts on its own for close to half of the club's direct revenues this summer.



