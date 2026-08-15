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Revealed: Why Barcelona and Real Madrid are missing from Liga’s opening matchday
Split opening weekend for Liga
Liga returns this weekend with a unique format, featuring just six fixtures across the opening matchday. Crucially, Spanish top-flight giants Barcelona and Madrid will not be in action. Deportivo Alaves host Getafe in the opening match on Saturday evening, followed by Sevilla against Rayo Vallecano. Racing Santander, Espanyol, Deportivo La Coruna, and Atletico Madrid will also play across a staggered opening schedule.
The unusual opening weekend is the result of an agreement between Liga and Spain's players' union, the AFE. The deal enforces a mandatory break for players whose national teams reached the World Cup semi-finals.
- AFP
Union agreement forces schedule adjustment
Liga originally insisted on launching the 2026-27 campaign on 15 August, despite other major European leagues starting later. However, the AFE objected to protect players' rest rights under their collective bargaining agreement, as per The Athletic.
Spain's World Cup final victory over Argentina on 19 July meant stars like Barcelona's Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid's Marc Cucurella required extra time to recover. Following months of debate, La Liga clubs unanimously agreed on 9 June to split the opening matchday. The Spanish football federation approved the calendar on 30 June, though Los Blancos did not send representatives to either meeting.
World Cup stars granted extended recovery
Several key stars have only just returned to pre-season training after their summer international duty. Barca quartet Yamal, Pedri, Dani Olmo, and Pau Cubarsi only resumed training on Wednesday.
The situation is identical in Madrid. Cucurella missed Real Madrid's 1-0 friendly win against Deportivo on Wednesday night alongside Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, and Aurelien Tchouameni.
This extra rest gives Blaugrana more preparation time before beginning their title defence at Elche on Sunday, 23 August. Jose Mourinho will make his debut in his second spell as Madrid manager at Espanyol on Saturday, 22 August.
- AFP
Packed August calendar lies ahead
The delayed fixtures for both heavyweights have been rescheduled for late August. Barca will host Athletic Club at Camp Nou on Thursday, 27 August, while Madrid welcome Real Sociedad to the Bernabeu on Wednesday, 26 August. The staggered start ensures Liga fixtures will take place on almost every day between 15 and 31 August.
Spreading the games across late August also assists with local climate scheduling. High temperatures in many Spanish cities make evening kick-offs essential for player health and safety.
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