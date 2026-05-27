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Kylian Mbappe named Real Madrid’s Player of the Season for second year running despite facing jeers from own fans
Mbappe is top dog in La Liga and Champions League
Mbappe was named Real Madrid’s Player of the Season on Wednesday, repeating his success from the 2024-25 campaign. The Frenchman finished as La Liga's top scorer with 25 goals, claiming the golden boot for the second consecutive year. He also led the Champions League charts with 15 strikes. Across all competitions, the forward proved decisive on 49 occasions, registering 42 goals and seven assists in 44 matches. Since his free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, he has amassed 86 goals and 12 assists in 103 appearances.
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Toxic atmosphere overshadows Bernabeu milestones
Despite these individual milestones, Mbappe's achievements stand in stark contrast to Real Madrid’s repeated collective failures. The club have endured a barren run, failing to secure La Liga, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa over the past two seasons. This lack of silverware has sparked significant unrest among the fanbase.
During a recent 2-0 victory over Real Oviedo, the atmosphere turned distinctly toxic as supporters voiced their anger over losing the league title to rivals Barcelona by directing loud jeers at Vinicius Junior and Aurelien Tchouameni. Banners criticising president Florentino Perez were also prominently displayed.
Managerial chaos looms over Madrid
The overarching gloom has been compounded by severe instability within the coaching staff. Madrid have cycled through three different managers during the 27-year-old's two-year spell, with Carlo Ancelotti being replaced last summer by Xabi Alonso, who was soon sacked as interim boss Alvaro Arbeloa attempted to salvage a fractured dressing room.
Following the domestic turmoil, the prolific goalscorer will seek solace on the international stage. Selected by Didier Deschamps for the upcoming 2026 World Cup, he will aim to secure his second global crown following his triumph in 2018. Remarkably, he is now just four goals away from cementing his legacy by joining Miroslav Klose as the prestigious tournament’s all-time leading scorer. His current record of 12 from 14 matches puts him level with Pele.
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Mourinho on his way back to Spanish capital
Following a 4-2 victory over Athletic Club on Saturday to conclude a disappointing domestic campaign, the club face a pivotal summer rebuild. Jose Mourinho is expected to return for a second stint as manager to restore order.
While their star forward chases World Cup glory, the hierarchy must urgently address the toxic atmosphere and bridge the gap to their domestic rivals.