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Donny Afroni

Kylian Mbappe's mother fumes at poor form shown by club that's owned by Real Madrid star

Caen
National
K. Mbappe

The takeover of SM Caen by Kylian Mbappe was supposed to signal a new dawn for the Normandy club, but the reality has been far bleaker. Fayza Lamari, mother of the Real Madrid and France superstar, has issued a blunt assessment of the current campaign. With the club languishing in the middle of the National table, the family's investment is facing its first major crisis on the pitch.

  • A disappointing season for Caen

    Currently sitting in a mediocre eighth place in the National standings, SM Caen are far removed from the promotion race they were expected to lead. Despite the high-profile takeover by Mbappe through his investment fund, Coalition Capital, in the summer of 2024, the club has struggled to find any consistent rhythm in the third tier of French football. With only 36 points earned from 29 matches, the French club finds themselves 20 points adrift of league leaders Dijon. It is a harsh reality for a side that has fallen to a level of football it had not experienced since 1984, leaving the new ownership under significant pressure to deliver results.

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    Lamari breaks her silence

    While Mbappe remains focused on his duties in Spain with Real Madrid, his mother has spoken out regarding the club's direction. Speaking toOuest-France, she did not hold back when asked about the team's performances during what has been a difficult transitional period for the Normandy-based side. "It's not over, but it's clear that it's not up to standard," Lamari admitted. "The competitor in me, of course, likes to win. But step by step. We'll get there, we'll give it time, but we believe in it."

  • Backing Gael Clichy for the future

    Despite the frustration with recent results, Lamari reiterated her support for Gael Clichy, who was appointed as head coach at the end of 2025 to replace Maxime d'Ornano. The former Arsenal and Manchester City defender took over when Caen were 10th in the table, and while the climb up the standings has been slow, the board remains committed to his long-term vision. "He embodies our values. I'm very happy he's here. He represents human values, a culture of effort and hard work," Lamari explained. "I think we can already see the changes in training, not necessarily in matches yet, but that will come. We're going to work as a team and we hope to come back stronger next year."

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    Pressure building for an immediate turnaround

    While there is a clear emphasis on patience and building a sustainable project, the competitive nature of the Mbappe family means that mediocrity will not be tolerated for much longer. The investment was designed to restore Caen to their former glories, but the prospect of another season in the National is becoming a worrying reality for the ownership group. Lamari concluded her assessment with a firm reminder of the ultimate objective for the remaining matches of the season. "Now, we still have to win," she said.

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Caen
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Villefranche Beaujolais
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