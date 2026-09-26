Real Madrid sweating over Kylian Mbappe fitness as France captain suffers knee injury ahead of El Clasico

Zidane's first match in charge of France ended in a 1-0 victory away in Turkey. However, the triumph was heavily marred by an injury to team captain Mbappe. Immediately after scoring the decisive goal of the match, the forward was seen holding his left knee. He was unable to continue and had to leave the pitch shortly afterwards.

A statement released by the FFF confirmed that Mbappe suffered a tendon lesion and hyperextension of his left knee. Consequently, the attacker has been ruled out for the remainder of the international meet.