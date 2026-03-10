End of an era! Kyle Walker officially retires from England duty as Burnley star calls time on legendary 96-cap career

While his final appearance came against Senegal last summer, his focus now shifts to supporting the next generation. A full tribute is planned for a future fixture to honour his contributions.

“Keep supporting the lads, they need you guys, they need you behind them to make sure that they can do this country proud,” he urged the supporters. “Thank you to my family. Thank you for putting up with all of the summers being away, and for all the times that I've obviously gone and followed my dream. The book is now closed and it's been a whirlwind of a journey, but one that I've really, really enjoyed.”

Walker has been a key figure for Burnley as the Clarets battle for Premier League survival. He has featured 27 times and has been wearing the captain's armband since the end of December in the absence of injured skipper Josh Cullen. Scott Parker's side are currently 19th in the table and nine points from safety.