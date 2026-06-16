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Role model! Kobbie Mainoo a source of ‘inspiration’ to Man Utd academy hopeful Kai Rooney as record goalscorer Wayne sends ‘special’ message to England midfielder
A legendary seal of approval
Mainoo's rapid ascent from academy prospect to England international has captured the imagination of the football world, and no one is more impressed than Manchester United icon Rooney. As Mainoo prepares for the Three Lions' World Cup opener against Croatia, he received a touching message of support from the man who once carried the nation’s hopes on his own shoulders.
Rooney, who is currently working in North America as part of the tournament's broadcast coverage, made sure to let the young midfielder know exactly how much his progress means to those back in Manchester. After receiving the note, a visible moved Mainoo shared the contents of the message, which highlighted the significant impact he is making on the club's current youth crop.
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Inspiration for the next generation
The message from Rooney - delivered through BBC Sport - carried deep personal weight, particularly regarding his son, Kai Rooney, who is currently making his own waves within the United youth system. "Hi Kobbie, just a message to say good luck at the World Cup," the former striker wrote. "Just be yourself and you’ll be a star there, mate. Also, how you have handled everything this season has been a lesson to all young football players, a great example to young and old players."
Rooney continued by emphasising Mainoo's status as a beacon for those following in his footsteps: "And finally, you might not see, but having two lads in the United Academy, you should realise you are an inspiration to them and to the young lads there. Keep doing what you are doing. Be yourself. Much love, Wazza." The reference to Kai, who broke into the Under-18s during the 2025-26 campaign, underscores the standard Mainoo has set.
Overcoming adversity at Old Trafford
The 21-year-old’s journey to the international stage has not been without its hurdles. Last season, Mainoo had to display immense patience and professionalism while working under head coach Ruben Amorim. His ability to remain focused during difficult periods eventually paid off, as he became an indispensable part of the United midfield once introduced to the starting XI by Michael Carrick.
Mainoo's breakthrough is seen as a blueprint for success within the Carrington academy. By thriving under the pressures of the Premier League and earning a spot in the England squad, he has proven that the pathway to the top remains open for those with the right temperament.
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World Cup dreams for the Three Lions
Responding to the message, a beaming Mainoo described Rooney as one of his primary role models. The endorsement comes at the perfect time as Thomas Tuchel's England side prepare for their World Cup Group L campaign, which starts against Croatia on Wednesday. Following the clash with the Croatians, the Three Lions are scheduled to face Ghana and Panama as they look to progress into the knockout stages.
With the support of United’s greatest-ever goalscorer ringing in his ears, Mainoo heads into the tournament as a focal point of the English midfield. His transition from a promising teenager to a "source of inspiration" for the likes of Kai Rooney marks the beginning of what many believe will be a long and successful career for both club and country.
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