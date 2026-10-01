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Jürgen Klopp DFB-Teamgetty
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Klopp changes his mind: "Stripping City of titles? I won’t celebrate, they were formidable opponents"

J. Klopp
Manchester City
Liverpool
Premier League

The former Liverpool manager had told a Liverpool fan: "If you organise an open-top bus parade, I'm there"

A while back, when asked about the prospect of being handed titles at the table that could eventually be taken away from Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp replied to a Reds fan like this: "If you organise a bus parade, I’m in".


But now the current Germany head coach, who managed Liverpool between 2015 and 2024, has changed his mind: "Some time ago I said I would take part in a celebration parade if they took the titles away from Manchester City… - we read in the translation by Cronache di Spogliatoio -. Well, I don’t think that way any more. I don’t feel the need to celebrate, I just want to see and wait".

  • “I’m not preparing to celebrate”

    The German manager, born in 1967, added: "My respect for Guardiola and for the football City played is too great. They were formidable opponents. I have nothing to do with this story, so I am not preparing in any way to celebrate and I feel no emotion about it. I am already perfectly satisfied with what we have achieved at Liverpool. The rest does not interest me."


    Klopp won one Premier League, one FA Cup, one Community Shield and two League Cups with Liverpool in England. On the international stage, he also lifted one Champions League, one Super Cup and one Club World Cup.

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Premier League
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI