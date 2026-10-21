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Khvicha Kvaratskhelia set for surgery after suffering ACL rupture in Paris Saint-Germain victory over Barcelona

K. Kvaratskhelia
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
Champions League

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will undergo surgery after suffering a severe anterior cruciate ligament injury during Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League victory over Barcelona. The Georgia international was forced off in the second half as PSG were handed a major triple injury blow.

  • Kvaratskhelia suffers major injury blow

    Kvaratskhelia faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. The Georgian winger sustained the serious injury during PSG’s 4-2 victory over Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

    The incident occurred early in the second half at the Parc des Princes following a challenge with Barca’s Xavi Espart. Kvaratskhelia immediately clutched his right knee as he fell to the ground in obvious pain. The medical team quickly tended to the attacker on the pitch. He was ultimately unable to put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the field.

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    PSG confirm surgical intervention

    The Parisiens officially released a medical statement on Wednesday morning to confirm the severity of the winger's condition. The French club revealed that the 25-year-old will require operation to address the ligament damage.

    "Having suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during yesterday’s match against FC Barcelona, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will undergo surgery in the coming days," the club stated.

    The news comes as a devastating blow to PSG's European ambitions. Kvaratskhelia had established himself as a central figure in the attacking line-up prior to the setback.



  • Triple setback at Parc des Princes

    The loss of Kvaratskhelia was not the only casualty PSG suffered during the frantic European encounter. The club also confirmed that both Ousmane Dembele and Marquinhos were forced off with physical issues against Barcelona.

    "Following a left thigh injury, Ousmane Dembele will remain under treatment for the next few weeks," PSG explained in their official medical update.

    "Following a right thigh injury, Marquinhos will remain under treatment for the next few weeks," the statement added. The combined losses leave the French side severely weakened in defence and attack.

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  • Paris Saint-Germain Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport

    Recovery steps and immediate future

    Kvaratskhelia will spend the coming days preparing for surgery before beginning his extensive rehabilitation process. The club have not put an exact timeframe on his recovery, but ACL ruptures typically require several months of intensive therapy.

    Meanwhile, PSG's medical staff will closely monitor the progress of Dembele and Marquinhos over the next few weeks. Both players are expected to miss upcoming domestic and continental fixtures while undergoing treatment.

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PSG

PSG

Ligue 1

25 Oct 2026

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