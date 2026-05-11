Kevin De Bruyne needed stitches after splitting cheekbone open in nasty collision as Antonio Conte confirms new injury for Napoli star

In what came as a shock to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona faithful, De Bruyne was completely absent from the team sheet for Napoli’s crucial Serie A fixture. The veteran midfielder did not even make the bench for Monday's clash against Bologna, sparking immediate concern regarding his fitness and availability for the remainder of the campaign.

Speaking to DAZNahead of the match, Antonio Conte explained the nature of the setback, revealing that a physical confrontation during a practice session resulted in a significant facial injury. The former Inter and Chelsea boss confirmed that the medical staff had to intervene quickly to treat the Belgian international after a collision with a team-mate.