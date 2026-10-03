'This style suits me!' – Kevin De Bruyne reacts after hitting historic milestone in Belgium masterclass

Kevin De Bruyne produced a virtuoso performance to lead Belgium to a 3-0 UEFA Nations League A victory over Turkey in Liege. The 35-year-old midfielder opened the scoring in the 10th minute before curling a spectacular long-range shot into the top corner on the hour mark.

The second strike marked De Bruyne's 201st career goal and his 40th for De Rode Duivels.

Romelu Lukaku added a third late on to round off an exceptional evening for the hosts.