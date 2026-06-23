'We've not been up to the task' - Kevin De Bruyne bemoans Belgium's 'silly mistakes' amid threat of disastrous early World Cup exit

Belgium entered the 2026 World Cup as one of the heavy hitters, but Rudi Garcia’s side has failed to ignite, recording back-to-back draws against Iran and Egypt. The lack of clinical finishing has been a major concern, with the nation's only goal so far coming via a Mohamed Hany own goal during the 1-1 stalemate with the Pharaohs.

Speaking on the team's underwhelming start, De Bruyne was blunt about the defensive lapses and mental lapses that have plagued their performances. “We made some silly mistakes, and we put a lot of pressure on ourselves,” De Bruyne told Gazzetta. “Against Iran, we took many shots, and let’s be honest, we were also a bit lucky with that offside call on Taremi’s goal. More balance is needed, and we need to avoid negative thoughts from arising. We’ll have to talk to find the way.”



