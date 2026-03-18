'I never felt their trust' - Kenan Yildiz explains why leaving Bayern Munich was 'easy' as Juventus star hits out at his former team

The German-born attacking midfielder first joined Bayern in 2012 when he was just seven years old and went on to consistently impress through the age groups, even captaining the Under 17 side. Nevertheless, concerns over his pathway to the senior team and the club's delay in offering a concrete professional contract eventually led to his departure as a free agent in 2022, the 20-year-old has now revealed.

Since trading Bayern for Juventus in the summer of 2022, Yildiz has undergone impressive development, netting 18 goals in 90 Serie A appearances. These performances have made him the face of the new Juventus era and a superstar for the Turkish national team.