Moise Kean and Fiorentina have reached breaking point. According to Violanews, the Italy striker arrived late for the team training session today and then refused to go out on the pitch with his team-mates. That decision has made the split with the club even clearer.
Translated by
Kean-Fiorentina, total breakdown: the player does not want to train. Como are pushing, with a €40 million offer
He refused to start
Another show of defiance after what happened in the bowels of the Olimpico on Monday, before the match against Roma. Kean was meant to start, Grosso had decided that, but the former Juventus man refused. Pellegrino, the Argentine, took his place in the starting line-up. Kean began on the bench and came on in the 63rd minute for Mastantuomo, but failed to make his mark in the 4-0 defeat.
Como try again: they raise the offer
Como have tracked Kean for some time. He is under contract with Fiorentina until 2029 and earns €4 million net per year. Fabregas's side have offered €35 million plus €5 million in bonuses to convince Fiorentina. The response should arrive in the next few hours: before saying yes, Fiorentina must find a replacement. In the frame are Everton's Beto, Inter's Bonny, Chelsea's Emegha, who was at Strasbourg last year, and Icardi, out of contract after his spell in Turkey with Galatasaray.
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