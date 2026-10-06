On matchday four of Group 3 in League A of the Nations League, England beat the Czech Republic 3-0 at home. England started on the front foot, but the breakthrough only came through an incredible own goal by Coufal in the 27th minute. Then Harry Kane made sure of the result for Thomas Tuchel's side: 2-0 in the 40th minute and his brace in the 57th to put the game to bed.





England are second in the table on 9 points, behind Spain, who lead the way with a perfect 12 points after their 2-1 away win over Croatia. Croatia have 3 points, while the Czech Republic remain on 0.