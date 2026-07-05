Kai Rooney signs Man Utd scholarship alongside Michael Carrick’s son Jacey - with proud dad Wayne watching special ceremony at Old Trafford

Kai has already begun to make a name for himself within the academy setup, recording six appearances in the Under-18 Premier League last season and making his debut in the FA Youth Cup. His development has been rapid, leading to expectations that he will become a central figure for Darren Fletcher’s Under-18 side in the coming campaign.

Despite the inevitable comparisons to his father, who remains the club's all-time record goalscorer, former United defender Wes Brown has stressed that Kai will have to do everything himself to reach the top. The youngster’s technical ability and eye for goal have already seen him feature for the U19s in various tournaments.

"Kai, knowing the lad he is, he’ll just work very hard. He will have his head down. Obviously, his dad has legendary status, but it’s all about Kai. He will have to work and do everything himself, make sure he puts the graft in and keeps on learning," Brown told GOAL last year.