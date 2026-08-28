Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Yildiz Juventus FiorentinaGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Juventus, Yildiz operation at the start of the week: recovery time and the replacements

Juventus
Serie A
K. Yildiz

Busy days for Juventus, on three fronts, including the medical situation of the No 10

Juventus are gearing up for a crucial few days on two fronts: Saturday's second league game against Parma at 8.45pm at the Allianz Stadium, and the final frantic days of the transfer window, with the Kenan Yildiz operation now taking centre stage after he returned from the win in Frosinone with a fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his left foot.


Following the blow of Monday's tests at JMedical and the consultations over the past 48 hours, the time has come for the Turkish No 10 to go under the knife. Barring any surprises, the wait should not be long: according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Juventus staff are aiming to schedule the operation by the start of next week.

  • Recovery times and the replacements

    The operation will be only the first step. Straight after, the rehabilitation process will begin, with Juventus having to cope without the Turk.Luciano Spalletti will have to do without Yildiz for around two and a half months, with a real risk of it stretching to three months. Right now, the target for his return is the November international break. That is the window Juventus have identified for seeing the Turkish talent back on the pitch. In the meantime, it will fall above all to Jeremie Boga and Kerim Alajbegovic to replace him.

    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Serie A
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
Parma Calcio 1913 crest
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR