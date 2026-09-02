Nick Woltemade, Juventus' new signing, has spoken to the club's official channels. The German 2002-born player, who arrives on loan from Newcastle, opened with these words: "I'm absolutely delighted to be here. Juventus are a great club and I'm excited about this new adventure. For me it's another country and I'm happy to play for a great club like this one. For me Juventus are the biggest club in Italy, so I'm very happy and proud of myself. I also feel proud for my family, for my agents, for everyone who works at Juve and who made the transfer possible. I'm absolutely delighted to be here and I really can't wait to get started".





Asked about his technical characteristics, he said: "I think I'm an intelligent footballer. I know how to score, I know how to provide assists, I know how to play the final pass for my team-mates. I think I'm good at finding the right position on the pitch and I believe that, overall, as you will see, this is my way of playing. I don't think it happens often to see a tall lad who plays like me. I'm absolutely delighted to be in a team like Juventus, who control the ball a lot and do so with the right timing. I think it's in situations like these that I can express myself best, so I'm very happy".



