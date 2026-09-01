Nick Woltemade has landed in Turin, the German forward born in 2002 whom Juventus have signed on a paid straight loan from Newcastle. He will undergo his medical at JMedical this afternoon before signing the contract that will tie him to Juventus for one season.
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Juventus, Woltemade has arrived: medical and signing
The figures
The German striker arrives from Newcastle on loan. From a financial point of view, the move should give Juventus some relief: Jonathan David, who is joining Atletico Madrid, was earning around €6 million net per season plus bonuses, while Woltemade should cost around €4.4 million in wages, with a further €5 million added for the loan. David joins Atletico Madrid on loan with an option to buy set at €25 million.
The career
Born in 2002, Woltemade came through at Werder Bremen, where he made 51 appearances and scored 2 goals. During his time there, he spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Elversberg, playing 35 matches and scoring 17 goals. In 2024, he moved to Stuttgart, where he made 35 appearances and scored 17 goals, before being sold to Newcastle for a fee of 80 million plus 10 in bonuses. In the 2025-26 season with the Magpies, he made 51 appearances and scored 11 goals. This season, before moving to Juve, he played two matches for Newcastle without scoring.
Shirt number 27
At Juventus, Woltemade will wear the number 27 shirt.
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