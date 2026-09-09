Juventus without Locatelli: Bremer will be captain, whose decision is it?

With Manuel Locatelli facing a long spell out, Juventus need a new captain. The Juventus midfielder underwent surgery in Lyon to suture the lateral meniscus in his right knee and is not expected back until the start of spring. So from Sunday evening's away trip to Sassuolo, the armband should pass to Gleison Bremer.





The Brazilian defender looks the obvious choice, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. Along with his undoubted technical quality and the professionalism he has shown over the years, Bremer already holds an important place in the dressing-room hierarchy. Only three players wore the Juventus armband last season and Locatelli, when he started, almost always had it. Without him, Bremer took on the role four times and Kenan Yildiz, who is also out injured, did so twice up to the start of November.





Weston McKennie could step in as Bremer's deputy, although he must first recover from the muscle fatigue that kept him out of the matches against Parma and AC Milan.







