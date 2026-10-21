Juventus: who Davide Marchisio is and how he plays, Claudio’s son who scores goals like his father

In the Premier League International Cup, Juventus's Under-23s drew 1-1 away to Southampton. The equaliser came from Davide Marchisio: in the 68th minute, Davide's son collected the ball in the attacking third, drove forward and, from the edge of the penalty area, hit a precise, powerful right-footed shot into the top corner.





Born in 2009, Davide Marchisio is also a midfielder who can play centrally, inside or as a box-to-box midfielder. He is 17 years old and has officially been under a two-year contract with Juventus since last September. He joined the club's youth ranks at an early age and has already won the Under-16 Scudetto with the club. This year, he plays for the Under-18s and has already scored three goals. At senior level, Spalletti has brought him into the squad, had him train with the first team a few times and fielded him in the friendly against Cremonese during the latest international break.