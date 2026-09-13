On the absences: "Does the absence of a leader like Locatelli weigh heavily? Of course, he is the captain and a fundamental player for us. But we cannot hide behind the alibis of absences."





Finally: "In my opinion, it leaves regret and anger, because the match had turned in our favour. We need to be more balanced and manage the moments better. We need to understand that you can score even in the very last second, it just takes a little more attention. From tomorrow we need to turn the page."



