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Vicario JuventusGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Juventus, Vicario accuses: "You cannot concede two goals like that. We need more balance"

Juventus
G. Vicario

Juventus’s goalkeeper speaks after the defeat away to Sassuolo

Guglielmo Vicario, Juventus goalkeeper, told DAZN after Juventus' 3-2 away defeat to Sassuolo: "There is great bitterness, I understand the desire to go and win the match because Juventus have an obligation to do so, but the balance was lost and it had been discussed a lot during the week. Juventus cannot concede two goals in this way, we need to be calmer and more balanced because we have a quality squad and chances will come."


  • On the absences: "Does the absence of a leader like Locatelli weigh heavily? Of course, he is the captain and a fundamental player for us. But we cannot hide behind the alibis of absences."


    Finally: "In my opinion, it leaves regret and anger, because the match had turned in our favour. We need to be more balanced and manage the moments better. We need to understand that you can score even in the very last second, it just takes a little more attention. From tomorrow we need to turn the page."


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