Juventus v Cremonese LIVE

Juventus face Cremonese in a friendly at Continassa today under Luciano Spalletti. Spalletti is without his internationals, but Andrea Cambiaso and Lloyd Kelly are back after their respective injuries. The new signing, however, is absent,Norberto Neto, who is still in the reconditioning phase. Among the players called up by Spalletti are several youngsters, including two sons of former players: Davide Marchisio, born in 2009, and Alfonso Montero, born in 2007, the sons of Claudio and Paolo respectively, two Juventus legends.





For Fabio Pecchia's Cremonese, the focus is on Adin Licina, born in 2007 and owned by Juventus and on loan at Cremonese. He has made a strong impression at the start of this season in Serie B and the Coppa Italia.









JUVENTUS-CREMONESE 0-0

SCORERS:



