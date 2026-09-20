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FBL-ITA-SERIE A-JUVENTUS-ATALANTAAFP
Simone Gervasio
Translated by

Juventus v Atalanta LIVE

Juventus vs Atalanta
Juventus
Atalanta
Serie A

Another big game in this fifth round of Serie A, before the long international break. In Turin, Juventus and Atalanta face off. Below is the minute-by-minute account of the match.

  • Goal and key moments

    Juventus-Atalanta


    SCORERS -


    GOALS AND KEY MOMENTS -


    30' - The visitors were furious as Kalulu held Rowe in the penalty area. The Inter player's shirt was clearly being pulled, but the referee and VAR saw no reason to award a penalty.


    28' - Celik surged down the left again and picked out a perfect cut-back for Conceicao, who beat Carnesecchi to make it 1-0!


    14' - Celik swung in a cross, but Kolo Muani failed to make contact


    4' - Conceicao slipped it through for Gonzalez, but Scalvini came to the rescue


    2' - Kolo Muani went on a solo run and got away a well-placed right-footed effort, forcing Carnesecchi into his first save

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  • The match report


    JUVENTUS (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Kalulu, Bremer, Lucumí, Celik; McKennie, Douglas Luiz; Conceicao, Alajbegovic, Nico Gonzalez; Kolo Muani. Manager: Luciano Spalletti


    Available: Pinsoglio, Radu, Gatti, Kelly, Koopmeiners, Zhegrova, Rugani, Woltemade, Sarr, Pagnucco, Makiobo


    ATALANTA (4-3-3): Carnesecchi; Bellanova, Scalvini, Kristensen, Bernasconi; Samardzic, Kessie, Ederson; De Ketelaere, Krstovic, Rowe. Manager: Maurizio Sarri


    Available: Pompei, Sportiello, Pasalic, Scamacca, Raspadori, Kolasinac, Obric, Mirra, Zalewski, Gaetano, Zappacosta, Elmas


    BOOKED - Kristensen, Conceicao


    SENT OFF -

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