Juventus v Atalanta LIVE

Juventus-Atalanta





SCORERS -





GOALS AND KEY MOMENTS -





30' - The visitors were furious as Kalulu held Rowe in the penalty area. The Inter player's shirt was clearly being pulled, but the referee and VAR saw no reason to award a penalty.





28' - Celik surged down the left again and picked out a perfect cut-back for Conceicao, who beat Carnesecchi to make it 1-0!





14' - Celik swung in a cross, but Kolo Muani failed to make contact





4' - Conceicao slipped it through for Gonzalez, but Scalvini came to the rescue





2' - Kolo Muani went on a solo run and got away a well-placed right-footed effort, forcing Carnesecchi into his first save