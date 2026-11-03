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cm grafica ekhator juventus ufficiale 2026 16 9Getty Images / Calciomercato
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Juventus UEFA squad list, Carnevali confirms: “Zhegrova cannot replace Locatelli, Ekhator can”

Juventus
E. Zhegrova
J. Ekhator
Europa League

Juventus chief executive speaks at the shareholders’ meeting

Next matches
AZ

AZ

Europa League

05 Nov 2026

JUV

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Juventus chief executive Giovanni Carnevali confirmed at the club's shareholders' meeting that, under the regulations, Edon Zhegrova cannot be added to the UEFA list in place of Manuel Locatelli: "Locatelli is a player trained in Italy and can only be replaced by a player trained in Italy: so Ekhator, not Zhegrova."

  • Injury will keep Locatelli out until March, while Zhegrova was not included in the UEFA squad list at the start of the season, nor was Jeff Ekhator, who was injured when the lists were drawn up. The former Genoa player, born in 2006, returned to the league matchday squad for Sunday evening's 2-0 win over Napoli at the Allianz Stadium.

  • Juventus have therefore decided to amend the list (a change permitted in the event of serious injuries) and have added the centre-forward they signed from Genoa in the summer to the manager's list of available players.

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Next matches
AZ

AZ

Europa League

05 Nov 2026

JUV

JUV