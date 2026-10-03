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'My idea is to create a bit more Italian identity!' – Inside Juventus' plan to sign Michael Kayode and Alessandro Romano
Juventus plot domestic rebuild with Kayode and Romano targets
According La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus CEO Giovanni Carnevali has outlined a clear directive to restore the club's historic Italian core at Continassa. Speaking at the Trento Sports Festival, the executive confirmed the Bianconeri's intent to recruit top domestic talents capable of representing the club's long-term identity.
At the top of Juve's shortlist are Brentford full-back Michael Kayode and Cagliari midfielder Alessandro Romano.
Director Frederic Massara is driving the talent search alongside Carnevali to secure both prospects.
- AFLOSPORT
Carnevali confirms Italian identity mission as Juve track Kayode reunion
Carnevali emphasized that bringing in elite domestic players remains essential for Juventus moving forward. Former youth product Kayode has emerged as a primary defensive target following his development at Fiorentina and subsequent move to Premier League side Brentford in January 2025.
Although negotiating with a Premier League club presents financial hurdles due to Kayode's rising valuation, Juve remain keen on a reunion.
"My idea is to create a bit more Italian identity and bring in more Italian players," Carnevali explained. "I think that today, having strong Italian players – because we are Juve, and Juve needs strong players – isn't so simple, but the desire is to bring them in. I would also like to sign young players, so the will is to bring in youngsters with potential."
Massara drives move for Cagliari midfield revelation Romano
In midfield, Juventus have joined Serie A rivals Inter in tracking Cagliari's 20-year-old talent Alessandro Romano. Massara knows the midfielder well from their shared time at Roma before facilitating his developmental loan to La Spezia last January.
Romano's recent debut for the Italian national team has accelerated interest from top clubs across the peninsula.
The Bianconeri view Romano as an ideal candidate to anchor their future midfield line.
- Buzzi
Bianconeri executive team lay groundwork for future transfer windows
Carnevali acknowledged the difficulty of securing top Italian talent in the modern market, but confirmed that recruitment efforts are already underway. Juventus plan to balance academy development at Vinovo with targeted signings of proven young professionals like Kayode and Romano.
Further targets including Frosinone duo Lorenzo Palmisani and Antonio Raimondo remain under observation.
Juve aim to finalize their target list ahead of upcoming transfer windows.
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