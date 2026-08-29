Juventus, Thuram risks surgery: the trip to the guru in Lyon and the transfer market

Concern is growing at Juventus over Khephren Thuram's knee. "I am very worried," Luciano Spalletti admitted, echoing the mood of the player, the staff and the directors.





The French midfielder, ruled out all summer by the patellofemoral syndrome that has troubled him since last spring, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport will fly to Lyon at the start of the week to see Bertrand Sonnery-Cottet, the specialist who previously operated on Gleison Bremer and Federico Gatti.





That visit will be crucial in deciding the next step: new therapy or surgery. Thuram hopes to avoid an operation, which would mean a longer lay-off, but nobody is giving anything away right now. One thing is certain: Spalletti will have to wait longer before he can count on his midfielder's power and intensity.