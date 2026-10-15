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CM grafica Woltemade Juventus 16 9Getty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Juventus, the Woltemade case: Spalletti sees him everywhere; at 24, he still has no position

Juventus
N. Woltemade
Celta Vigo vs Juventus
Celta Vigo
Europa League

A chance to start for the German against Celta Vigo in the Europa League

Juventus visit Celta Vigo this evening on matchday two of the Europa League league phase, with Nick Woltemade likely to start. The German, born in 2002, would make his second start after the one against NEC, also in the Europa League, when he scored from the penalty spot. It remains his only goal for Juventus. In the league, the former Newcastle player has made just four brief appearances: 14 minutes against AC Milan, 30 against Sassuolo, four against Atalanta and another 30 against Cagliari.


Spalletti said of Woltemade yesterday: "He will be used against Celta Vigo. It's right to do that because we also need to rest the team. It's not just this week that we have three matches; it's a longer period. If we don't make changes, how can we get to the end? Nick can play as a centre-forward with a role in the build-up, coming from deep, filling the space behind the forwards and sometimes midfield."



  • In search of himself

    Spalletti's description could fit an all-round player (from Johan Cruyff downwards), or a footballer who, at 24, has yet to establish his technical and tactical identity or reach maturity. Woltemade clearly falls into the latter category. On a straight one-year loan to Juventus this season, with neither an obligation nor an option to buy, Woltemade needs to move quickly to find his place in Spalletti's team. The manager must show the nous and intuition to find the right role and spaces for the number 27 in his system. That won't be easy, given the German's characteristics and the presence of other players with 'crossover' characteristics in the squad, starting with Randal Kolo Muani.

  • Ferocity? No, what’s missing is composure

    At yesterday's press conference, Spalletti called on the whole team, including Woltemade, to show more venom and ferocity: "We are not ferocious enough when a match presents us with the chance to change everything. When that moment comes, we must not hesitate; we must demand a solution right then. It is in moments like these that many results are secured. We do not have enough venom." Character and personality matter, but Juventus do not appear short of either, and nor does the manager. At times, Juventus seem too fired up, if anything. Instead, they often lack a clear-headed idea of how to play and what to do on the pitch. Woltemade is an example of that. Today, the German has 90 minutes to prove his detractors wrong and start thinking about his future. After just five appearances, that future already seems to lie away from Juventus.

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15 Oct 2026

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