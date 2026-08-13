Now that he has found a new team, we can finally make a definitive judgement on what Dusan Vlahovic was for Juventus, and what he represented. In the end, it is only fair to call him a major disappointment, or at least a great illusion.





Juventus were certainly under an illusion when, in January 2022, they signed him from Fiorentina for €70 million plus €10 million in bonuses, while also handing him a huge salary which, as it rose, would eventually reach €12 million a season. By signing a 22-year-old who had made 108 appearances and scored 49 goals for Fiorentina, Juventus believed they had landed a generational striker, one capable of carrying the team and making the difference. He was not.







