Juventus, the Vlahovic illusion, a winner only at the till, but a replacement is still missing

Now that he has found a new team, we can finally draw a definitive balance sheet on who Dusan Vlahovic was for Juventus, and what he represented. In the end, it is fair to call him a major disappointment, or at the very least a big illusion.





Juventus certainly bought into that illusion when they signed him from Fiorentina in January 2022 for €70 million plus €10 million in bonuses, while also guaranteeing him a huge salary that, as it rose, would eventually even reach €12 million per season. By signing a 22-year-old who had made 108 appearances and scored 49 goals for Fiorentina, Juventus thought they had landed a generational striker, someone capable of carrying the team and making the difference. He was not.







