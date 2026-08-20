Juventus, the priority is a full-back: from Emerson to Shaw, all the names

As they wait for Jonathan David, Arthur Melo and possibly Teun Koopmeiners to leave before making their final midfield and attacking signings, Juventus are still active in the market as they try to satisfy Luciano Spalleti's demands. Their priority, first in terms of numbers and then from a technical point of view, is clearly to sign a specialist full-back, ideally on the left, who can rotate with or replace Cambiaso after an inconsistent year.

That opens the door to a range of names and talks, from promising youngsters to proven options and vastly experienced players. Here are all the names.