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Cambiaso JuventusGetty
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Juventus: the latest from training on McKennie, Cambiaso and Sarr

Juventus
W. McKennie
A. Cambiaso
Serie A

The players under observation ahead of the match with Sassuolo

Juventus received no positive news from today's training session at Continassa ahead of Sunday evening's away game at Sassuolo: the three players recovering from injury, Andrea Cambiaso, Weston McKennie and Pape Sarr, once again worked separately.


According to Sky Sport, there had been hope the three players would at least return to partial group training today, but that did not happen. Cambiaso, McKennie and Sarr all did individual work and Juventus will continue to monitor them day by day ahead of Sunday evening's late kick-off.


  • Right now, McKennie, Cambiaso and Sarr remain doubts for the match against the Neroverdi. Luciano Spalletti will also have to do without those dealing with more serious injuries, namely Yildiz, Thuram, Ekhator, Cabal, Locatelli and Boga.


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Serie A
Sassuolo crest
Sassuolo
SAS
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV