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Grafica Koopmeiners 2026Calciomercato
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Juventus, the Koopmeiners case: a costly surplus and almost impossible to sell. But if he leaves, Kessie could arrive

Juventus
Transfers
T. Koopmeiners

For Carnevali and Massara, the sale of the Dutchman is complicated: only a loan move could unlock the situation

Teun Koopmeiners' Juventus adventure has started again where it ended at the end of May. Not even the World Cup revived the 1998-born midfielder's standing, with the Netherlands using him in four unspectacular matches against Japan, Sweden, Tunisia and Morocco. The only bright spot was the penalty he converted in the shootout defeat to Morocco in the round of 32, not enough to send the Netherlands through, to salvage the Dutch midfielder's season or, above all, to boost his profile on the transfer market.


Back in Turin, Koopmeiners has picked up exactly where he left off at the end of the 2025-26 season in a Juventus shirt (44 appearances and 2 goals): Koop is not a starter in Luciano Spalletti's ideal team, and he is on the market, with a difficult solution needed if he is to leave Continassa. Looking back at last season, Juventus, and Spalletti in particular since arriving in Turin, seem to have tried everything with Koopmeiners, including shifting his position on the pitch. Keen to stop him playing with his back to goal, a role he never took to and one he found himself in far too often in the previous campaign, especially with Thiago Motta on the bench in the 2024-25 season (44 appearances and 5 goals), Spalletti dropped him deeper while also widening his range of action.



  • Officially a reserve

    Koopmeiners was used both in defence, as the outside centre-back in a back three or at left-back or left centre-back in a back four, and in central midfield, with disappointing results in both roles. Last season eventually defined the Dutchman's place and function: luxury backup. A stopgap who cost €54.7 million in transfer fees (€61 million if the bonuses are included). If Bremer was unavailable, Kelly played in the centre and Koop on the left. If one of Locatelli and Thuram was missing, Koop could step into midfield. In effect, a backup. And, in effect, an admission that one of the most expensive transfer deals in Juventus' history had failed. That pattern has also been confirmed by the friendlies Juventus have played in this pre-season: Koopmeiners is not a starter and plays, when needed, in midfield or in defence. And, above all, he is on the market.


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  • The figures for the transfer fee and wages

    In Juventus' 2026-27 squad, Koopmeiners is once again set to be a reserve. But Giovanni Carnevali and Frederic Massara still need to try to sell him. If Juventus are to move Koopmeiners on in this transfer window, now nearing its close, they want either a permanent transfer or a loan with an obligation to buy. And they cannot afford to make a capital loss: as stated in the official announcement, the Dutchman was bought in 2024 "for a fee of €51.3 million, payable over four financial years, plus ancillary costs of €3.4 million". Considering that the former AZ Alkmaar player signed a contract until 30 June 2029, the annual amount on the club's books is €10.9 million. In other words, €32.9 million will be needed to avoid a capital loss. Right now, that is a figure it is very difficult to imagine anyone paying, despite some timid interest from Turkey and Saudi Arabia both in January and during the summer. Early in this transfer window, Juventus tried to include Koopmeiners in their attempt to sign Mile Svilar from Roma, an approach Roma turned down. Then there was talk of a possible inclusion in the deal that took Jhon Lucumì from Bologna to Juventus. But that also came to nothing. Alongside the transfer fee, his €4.5 million salary is also putting off potential buyers. In effect, only Juventus' decision to let Koopmeiners leave on loan, and not on a permanent deal, could unblock the outgoing market for the Dutch No 8.


  • A surplus player who could make room for Kessie

    As things stand, Koopmeiners is one of the thorniest cases for chief executive Giovanni Carnevali, Massara and Ottolini to solve in the final weeks of the transfer window. The former Atalanta player is effectively surplus to requirements and still carries a significant book value, so it seems extremely complicated to find a solution for him. However, his sale would be crucial to complete the midfield, perhaps with the signing of Franck Kessie on a free transfer.





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