Juventus are closing in on a decision over a new goalkeeper. As Tuttosport reports today, the club will decide by tomorrow whether to bring in a new No 12 as back-up to first-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario. Grabara's serious knee injury, which has ruled him out for the entire season, has forced the issue. Spalletti and the club do not want to be caught short, and they know that Pinsoglio, who has played 6 matches in 9 years, cannot be the former Tottenham and Empoli man's only alternative. The message from above is clear: they want an experienced option at low cost. A safe pair of hands who can let them sleep soundly if needed.