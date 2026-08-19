Now they turn the page. Aside from Vlahovic not being kept and the failure to bring in an experienced goalkeeper, Alisson or Dibu Martinez, Spalletti has been given the reinforcements he asked for in the transfer market: Vicario, Celik, Lucumì, Alajbegovic, Ekhator and the confirmation of Boga. And someone else could still arrive between now and 1 September, in midfield or attack. The club, moreover, are also trying to satisfy Spalletti in the outgoing market, with the departures of Openda and Adzic (curiously both on target in the first official match of the season with their respective new teams, Lyon and Sassuolo), as well as Rouhi, and with difficult negotiations to offload Di Gregorio, one defender from Rugani and Cabal, one midfielder from Miretti and Koopmeiners (with Arthur also frozen out), and at least one of David, Milik and Zhegrova. On top of that, the hierarchy are backing Spalletti in his desire to trust the revived Douglas Luiz.





At 6.30pm on Sunday in Frosinone, Spalletti's first real Juventus side at 100 per cent will start to take shape, and he will no longer have any margin for error. In the event of a false start, we would bet that the shadow of Antonio Conte would not take long to loom over the Juventus dugout.







