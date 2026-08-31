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Tagliafico(C)Getty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Juventus, Tagliafico an option if Cabal leaves

Juventus
Transfers
N. Tagliafico
Lyon

Lyon’s Argentine player appeals to Spalletti for the international experience he would bring

Juventus have set their sights on Nicolas Tagliafico for the left side of the defence. The Argentine could come into play if Colombian Juan Cabal leaves the Old Lady in the closing stages of the transfer window.


Born in 1992, Tagliafico would bring international experience and character, qualities Luciano Spalletti is looking for. Juventus want to add another option in the rotation on the left flank, as an alternative to Andrea Cambiaso and Zeki Celik, who started on that side in the last match against Parma.

  • Tagliafico is under contract with the French club until 30 June 2027, an expiry date close enough to make the terms of a possible loan deal with an option, or obligation, to buy more favourable. Born in 1992, Tagliafico has been at Lyon since 2022, making 102 appearances and scoring 9 goals.

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