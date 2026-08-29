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Weston McKennie Juventus 2025 FIFA Club World CupGetty
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Juventus squad: McKennie out and , first call-up for Grabara

Juventus
Serie A

The players called up by Spalletti for this evening’s match against Parma

Here are the players Luciano Spalletti has called up for tonight's match at the Allianz Stadium, where Juventus will face Parma. Injured trio Yildiz, McKennie and Thuram remain out. Zhegrova is also unavailable, with his sale edging ever closer. First call-up for the latest signing, Polish goalkeeper Grabara.




  • 1 Grabara

    2 Celik

    3 Bremer

    4 Gatti

    5 Locatelli

    6 Kelly

    7 Conceicao

    8 Koopmeiners

    9 Kolo Muani

    12 Douglas Luiz

    13 Boga

    14 Milik

    15 Kalulu

    17 Alajbegovic

    18 Ekhator

    20 Cambiaso

    23 Pinsoglio

    24 Rugani

    25 Vicario

    26 Lucumi

    30 David

    31 Gonzalez

    32 Cabal

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Serie A
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
Parma Calcio 1913 crest
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR