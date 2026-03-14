Juventus squad list for the Udinese match: Vlahovic is out, Milik is in

Juventus travel to Friuli to face Udinese this evening. The match is part of the 29th round of the league and kicks off at 8.45 pm.

Below are the players available to Luciano Spalletti. As anticipated yesterday, Dusan Vlahovic is not included in the squad, as he has not yet fully recovered and is expected to be available again from the next match, which will see Juventus play at home against Sassuolo on matchday 30.

Arek Milik, however, has been called up; he has only been named in the squad on two occasions this season (remaining on the bench both times): on 20 and 27 December for Juventus v Roma and Pisa v Juventus respectively.